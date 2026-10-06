Home Music Video Music Video: Styles P – Set Of P’s Music Video Music Video: Styles P – Set Of P’s October 6, 2026 Styles P hops on Fat Joe & Pusha T’s “Set Of Keys” to create his new freestyle “Set Of P’s”. Alongside the official video, the Ghost spits his gritty bars on the poppin’ instrumental. Check out the freestyle below. Spread the love Related posts: Album Stream: Styles P – Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf Video: The LOX – Red Bull Spiral Freestyle Music Video: Styles P – Ride In / Ride Out New Music: Styles P – Simulation New Music: Dave East & Harry Fraud ft. Styles P – Alley Oop New Music: Styles P – Ghosted You