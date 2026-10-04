Music superstar John Legend joins Gillie & Wallo for an all new episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game! The EGOT winner sits down with the guys ahead of his highly anticipated new album, “Muse,” dropping October 23rd, exclusively produced by Pharrell Williams.

John takes us back to the beginning, breaking down his journey from being a homeschooled church kid to becoming one of the biggest artists in the world. He talks about attending the University of Pennsylvania during an iconic era of the Philadelphia music scene, his early days chasing a career in music, and the experiences that helped shape him into the artist he is today.

John also gives Gillie & Wallo the inside story behind “Muse,” what it was like working with Pharrell on an entire project, and why this album represents something different at this stage of his career.

“Muse” — available everywhere October 23, 2026.