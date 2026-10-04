Mojo Brookzz pulls up to Drink Champs to chop it up with N.O.R.E. and Cipha Sounds. He breaks down the grind of building his stand-up chops while blowing up on the internet with skits. Mojo shares what it was really like closing out arenas for Mike Epps on tour. He also talks about Chicago comedy, dealing with tough crowds, and getting advice from Kevin Hart. Plus, he announces his brand new Netflix special shot down in Atlanta. Grab a drink and tap into a hilarious conversation about the comedy game.

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