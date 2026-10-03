Happy Friday! The gang kicks off this episode with a discussion about workplace equality, Demaris shares her plan for Sober October, and Mal discovers what No Nut November is. A woman on death row in Tennessee survives after two lethal injections, which leads to a debate about the death penalty vs. life in prison, and the appropriate consequences for different crimes. Staying on the jail topics, video of Diddy surfaces of him using an illegal cellphone in prison, as well as a report saying he pays thousands of dollars to inmates to give him massages, cook for him, and do his laundry. Rick Ross gets arrested, Remy Ma flaunts her “Jezebel” jacket and chain, and Quavo and Offset reconcile for Quavo’s new album. A listener calls in with questions about dating a younger woman, and the guys try and give him some advice.

Spread the love