The JBP kicks off this episode with the news of the Rick Ross arrest (23:03) before turning to Diddy being back in solitary confinement after getting special treatment in prison (30:35). Marc Lamont Hill shares his feelings about Tory Lanez announcing a tour (45:00), the room shares how they deal with negative comments (1:06:20), and Savannah James is being criticized over not upgrading her friend to first class (1:13:33). Halle Berry is being accused of child abuse (1:26:55), Bomani Jones has a controversial take on Babyface and his songwriting (1:53:04), the cast shares a couple of their unpopular music takes (2:05:23), Mona shares her thoughts on the streamers going viral (2:24:30), and more.

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