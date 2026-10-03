The JBP kicks off this episode with the news of the Rick Ross arrest (23:03) before turning to Diddy being back in solitary confinement after getting special treatment in prison (30:35). Marc Lamont Hill shares his feelings about Tory Lanez announcing a tour (45:00), the room shares how they deal with negative comments (1:06:20), and Savannah James is being criticized over not upgrading her friend to first class (1:13:33). Halle Berry is being accused of child abuse (1:26:55), Bomani Jones has a controversial take on Babyface and his songwriting (1:53:04), the cast shares a couple of their unpopular music takes (2:05:23), Mona shares her thoughts on the streamers going viral (2:24:30), and more.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 874) “Miley & Molly”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 874) “Miley & Molly” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 880) “Destinys Food”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 880) “Destinys Food” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 882) “The Cooling Board(You Too?)”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 882) “The Cooling Board(You Too?)” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 884) “The Top Package”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 884) “The Top Package” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 903) “That’s Witty”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 903) “That’s Witty” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 959) “Knock The Hustle”