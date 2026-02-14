Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 903) “That’s Witty”

The JBP opens its latest episode discussing their plans for Valentine’s Day (14:44) before turning to the passing of actor James Van Der Beek at age 48 (24:45). GloRilla tells her estranged sister to keep her family out of it (37:54), J. Cole’s first-week sales and post-release marketing for ‘The Fall-Off’ (51:28), plus new music from Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Brent Faiyaz, and others (1:37:00). Also, battle rapper Geechi Gotti gets arrested on drug charges (1:56:30), Michael Jackson’s estate responds to Sexyy Red’s attempt at a ‘Beat It’ remix (2:41:53), Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony is going viral (2:53:05), Gene Simmons slams Hip-Hop once again (3:19:32), and much more.

