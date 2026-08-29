Heading into Joe’s birthday weekend, the JBP kicks off this episode discussing the cost of barbers (1:25) before Joe addresses the fans who wanted the crew to talk about Lil Durk’s trial (41:38). The room then dives into the DJ Vlad & Elliott Wilson interview with Hit-Boy and whether you can ‘knock a hustle’ (1:23:25), Hit-Boy speaks on his relationship with Nas (1:34:55), plus the investments into his father’s rap career leads to a conversation over Hit-Boy’s decision making (1:44:00). Also, the new Druski CTE skit is met with criticism (2:25:29), Lady Gaga sends shade towards Madonna (2:35:49), footage of Gladys Knight performing on tour (2:47:13), new music (3:07:05), and much more.

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