Happy Friday! Zip joins the gang today, and we kick off this episode by paying respects to Dolly Parton, Samuel Monroe Jr., and Tim Curry, all of whom we lost over the last couple of days. Lil Durk begins off his RICO trial, and the guys discuss the tragedy of the situations that rappers have been finding themselves in with the law. Hit Boy reveals that he hasn’t spoken to Nas in three years since the release of “Magic 3”, Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper unpack their old beef in an emotional first episode of “The Vic Mensa Show”, and we break down some of the new music coming out this weekend, including Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” remix with Kodak Black and Lil Baby, as well as expectations for Majid Jordan’s new project!

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