Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Ray Daniels

Ray Daniels finally tells the full story of how he got blackballed from Warner Records after writing his viral Dear White Execs letter that ended up on the cover of Billboard. He breaks down what really happened between Drake and Kendrick, why J. Cole pulled out of the battle, and how Puff posting his content changed everything for him. Ray also talks about what labels are doing wrong, why nobody wants to be an exec anymore, and how he and his partner Theron Thomas are still making hits without being in a major building. NORE, Grafh, and DJ EFN give Ray his flowers for real on this one.

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