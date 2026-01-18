Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs W/ Turk

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend, Turk!

Turk pulls up for a raw, real, and unfiltered conversation that takes fans straight into the heart of New Orleans hip hop. As one of the original members of the legendary Hot Boys, Turk sits down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to break down his journey from the streets of Uptown to Cash Money Records and global rap success. He opens up about the early days of the Hot Boys movement alongside Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G., and what it was like watching New Orleans become the epicenter of hip hop in the late ’90s.

Turk speaks candidly about the highs and lows of fame, the pressures of the industry, and the personal struggles that tested his resilience, including incarceration and rebuilding his life after it all. With plenty of laughs, real talk, and classic Drink Champs energy, he reflects on loyalty, brotherhood, and the lessons learned from navigating both success and setbacks. Turk also talks about his evolution as an artist, his independence, and staying true to himself in a constantly changing music landscape.

This episode is a powerful reminder of perseverance, legacy, and the lasting impact of Southern hip hop. Whether you’re a longtime Hot Boys fan or new to Turk’s story, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.