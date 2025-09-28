Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Saigon & Buckwild

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN sit down with the legendary emcee Saigon and producer Buckwild. The guys talk about how their new album was actually recorded about eight years ago. Buckwild shares inside stories about the start of the iconic D.I.T.C. crew and what it was like making “I Got a Story to Tell” with Biggie. Saigon finally tells the full story of what happened with Mobb Deep at the infamous SOBs show. They also get into whether or not Fat Joe is capping in his stories. Saigon talks about landing his role on Entourage and his experience filming a fight scene with Shaq. This episode is full of classic hip hop history, you don’t want to miss it.

