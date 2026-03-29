Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 372) w/ KOUNTRY WAYNE

March 29, 2026

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie Da King and Wallo267 sit down with comedy superstar and internet hustler Kountry Wayne. They break down his incredible rise from the grind to becoming one of the most consistent and successful comedians on social media.

He opens up about his insane work ethic and strategy, dropping over 1,400 videos a month on Facebook, and how that consistency helped him build a powerful entertainment empire.

From viral skits to sold-out shows, Kountry Wayne shares game on content creation, staying disciplined, and turning social media into real money. This episode is packed with gems for anyone trying to level up in the digital space.

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