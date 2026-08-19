Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 533) Starfish

Happy Monday! Baby D kicks off this episode in search of tickets for “The Odyssey”, while the guys give their takes on what the musical lineup should look like for the Democratic National Convention. Orlando Brown makes his boxing debut against Ray J, and Claressa Shields cements herself as the GOAT in women’ s boxing. Pitchfork gives Tyga’s new album their first 0.0 rating in over 19 years, which brings up a debate about the usage and sustainability of AI in music, and J.Cole gets emotional at the Cleveland stop on his tour. We take some calls, one from a listener curious about spinning the block with an ex, and another who is concerned about being too obsessed with maintaining her peace. Finally, we send our condolences to Hayden Panettiere, who sadly passed away at age 36 on Sunday.

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