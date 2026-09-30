The JBP begins the latest episode with Joe bringing Marc Lamont Hill straight to Homie Court (21:50) before discussing the latest trend involving AI with the Offset & Quavo record ‘Hotel Lobby’ (39:25). Marc then asks the room about ‘A Different World’ reboot and Jasmine Guy responding to critics (1:10:20), QueenzFlip shares his recent talks with Remy Ma leading the room to debate which pod member acts the most different on and off camera (1:21:00), the passing of Dennis Haskins (1:34:08), and the VMA’s continuing to use Madonna (1:46:10). Also, Joe shares the list of highest paying jobs in 2026 with his castmates (1:57:25), Flip dives into a content creator controversy surrounding the Clover Boys and Kai Cenat (2:07:38), Joe shares his stance on Bernie Madoff (2:15:30), Ice comments on Kirk Franklin & GloRilla’s new record (2:27:24), is the agent for Pistons Center Jalen Duren committing malpractice (2:36:25), and much more!

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