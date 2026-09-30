Family of the show, and our official Senior West Coast Correspondent, REASON, drops by to kick it with us! The guys respond to your comments and backlash over their R.Kelly takes, before revisiting AzChike’s new album, with REASON providing some insights on the West Coast scene, and their support for Chike. Glasses Malone presses P-Lo over his Drake collaboration, and REASON also shares more about the loyalty the West Coast is heavy on, and how it has been affecting the music scene. Chris Brown goes on a rant on his Instagram stories, saying that no artists can match him on his worst day, and the crew speculates who he might be talking about, which leads us back to our Usher vs. R.Kelly conversation. Kwn faces backlash over her “joke” about having a crush on Keke Palmer, Oakland producer, Ovrkast gets hit with a lawsuit from Outkast over similarities between their names, and we wrap up by sharing one thing we appreciate about Mal ahead of his birthday! Everyone go drop some moneybags in his comments, and wish him a Happy Birthday, and we’ll see you next week!

Spread the love