Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 956) “WAR OF THE JOURNALISTS”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode with a conversation on colognes and wearing it to the gym (29:30) before Marc Lamont Hill responds to DJ Akademiks after he called out journalists by name for not covering Drake vs. Roc Nation properly (42:23). Stephen A. Smith calls being given a ‘thumbs down’ award from the National Association of Black Journalists ‘highly offensive’ (1:18:47), family drama in LA as Jeanie Buss is against her siblings in the sale of the Lakers (1:55:15) which leads to the latest on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers (2:04:18). Also, Orlando Brown and Ray J fight on an undercard for Claressa Shields title match (2:10:23), a conversation between LeBron and Channing Frye leads the room to pose the question ‘can you make someone want it’ (2:43:50), SPOILER ALERT the latest episode of ‘Lioness’ (3:07:10), and much more.

Spread the love