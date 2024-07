Wallo and Gillie head to Pittsburgh for Damar Hamlin’s celebrity basketball game. After the game, they sat down with two of the Burg’s biggest football stars: Miles Sanders & Damar Hamlin.

Damar breaks down his scary football situation, his top wide receivers, and why bringing people to the city is important. Miles dives into his departure from the Birds, why he went to Penn State, and his top running backs in the league.