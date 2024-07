Childish Gambino gets romantic with his new single, “In The Night” featuring Jorja Smith and Amaarae. Produced by Childish Gambino, DJ Dahi, and Kurtis McKenzie, the three imagine a new love interest. “In The Night” follows-his previous release “Lithonia” and both tracks will appear on Childish Gambino’s upcoming album, Bando Stone & The New World, which drops July 19th.

You can stream “In The Night” below.