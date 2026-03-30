Video: Snoop Dogg – Ten Til Midnight (Short Film)

Snoop Dogg drops off a new short film to go along with his rollout for his project Ten Til Midnight. The film is out now, while the 14-track 10 Til’ Midnight album is set to follow on April 10th. Written and directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera, the film expands the world Snoop has already started teasing with “Stop Counting My Poccets” into something more cinematic. Snoop leans into a black-and-white, West Coast gangster-film aesthetic and builds an actual narrative around two brothers, Ru Little and Do Wrong, both played by Snoop himself, as a heist spirals out of control. With appearances from Ray Vaughn, G Perico, Hitta J3, and BLK ODYSSY,

Watch the Ten Til Midnight short film below.