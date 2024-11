Snoop & Jhene Aiko link up for a new record titled “Gorgeous”. Produced by Dr. Dre, Blu2th, Preach Bal4, and FredWreck. Off of Snoop and Dre’s upcoming album, Missionary, which is set to feature appearances by Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, Sting, and the late Tom Petty. Missionary is set to release on December 13,

You can stream “Gorgeous” below