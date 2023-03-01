Home New Music New Music: Wiz Khalifa ft. Snoop Dogg – Don’t Text Don’t Call New Music New Music: Wiz Khalifa ft. Snoop Dogg – Don’t Text Don’t Call By Cyclone - March 1, 2023 Wiz Khalifa links up with Snoop Dogg for a new collab titled “Don’t Text Don’t Call”. Produced by Ty Dolla $ign. Wiz and Snoop puts a stop to the ladies with their smoked out flows. You can stream “Don’t Text Don’t Call” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Paris Fashion Week Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Mercury Retrograde Music Video: Snoop Dogg & DJ Drama ft. Stressmatic – I’m From 21st Street Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Love To Smoke New Music: Wiz Khalifa – #NeverDrinkingAgain Album Stream: Mount Westmore, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort – Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort