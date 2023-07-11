Home Music Video Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Try It Music Video Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Try It By Cyclone - July 11, 2023 Wiz Khalifa gives fans another new video from his mixtape See Ya. This one is for his track “Try It”. Wiz lights up in the studio and drops his slick bars. Watch the “Try It” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign – You Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Swole Life Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Referral Mixtape: Wiz Khalifa – See Ya Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Close Fame Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – What Would I Do