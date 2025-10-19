Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign stops by to chop it up with N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN. He talks about his new album ‘Tycoon’ and what it’s like making music today. Ty shares some behind-the-scenes stories about working with Kanye West on the ‘Vultures’ project . He also breaks down how he wrote the hit song ‘Loyal’ for Chris Brown . He gets real about his journey in the music industry and even tells a crazy story about a hair dye disaster. Ty and the Drink Champs crew cover everything from his early days with YG to his biggest collaborations.

Spread the love