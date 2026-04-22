Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 483) Thawed Out

Happy 4/20! The crew recaps their weekends in the house (mostly), and questions why Mal wasn’t in attendance to defend his Bronx sister, Ice Spice from her attacker in Hollywood. Cam’ron got bodyslammed by Jey Uso ahead of Wrestlemania, and our friend Trick Williams left Vegas with a WWE Championship. Lil Wayne hit the timeline feeling left out from Coachella and The Grammys, while The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sparked controversy over this year’s inductees. Drake kicks off his “Iceman” rollout with a massive pile of ice in the middle of Toronto, and Baby D and Rory make a bet on the release date. Cardi B wraps up her record setting tour, Tems reveals her strategy for breakups, and a voicemail has Mal questioning if he would be a step-father or not.

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