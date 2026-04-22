Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 922) “Vanilla Ice”

April 22, 2026

The latest drop from the JBP begins with Drake’s promo for his upcoming ‘Iceman’ album (20:55) before the crew turns to Lil Wayne’s recent comments about the Grammys & music festivals (37:03). Early reviews are in for the Michael Jackson biopic (45:55), Mary J. Blige does not find humor in her old Burger King commercial (1:02:30), and Tatyana Ali responds to internet comments about her marriage (1:23:55). More viral videos from Mr. Tendernism (1:35:48), is it weird to get your kid a hotel on prom night (1:43:00), and track & field sprinter Noah Lyles is getting criticized for his reaction to his wife’s wedding dress (2:07:54). Also, the room shares their thoughts on the video of Ice Spice’s fight (2:20:35), Joe shares a sad story from London (2:30:15), Boosie & DJ Vlad argue over interview prices (2:58:48), and more.

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