Video: N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Donnell Rawlings

Donnell Rawlings and Jack Thriller sit down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a legendary episode. Donnell shares some of his favorite memories from working on Chappelle’s Show. He breaks down how he came up with iconic characters like Ashy Larry and the Player Haters Ball. The guys also get into a real conversation about squashing past beefs and the true meaning of loyalty in comedy. Later in the show, Donnell plays a hilarious game of quick time with slime to rank some of the greatest comedians of all time. It gets wild once the shots start flowing.

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