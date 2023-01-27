Home Album Stream Album Stream: Styles P – Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A... Album Stream Album Stream: Styles P – Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf By Cyclone - January 27, 2023 Styles P delivers his fourteenth solo album titled Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf. Featuring 13 new records and a guest appearances by Brady Watt and Bucky. You can stream Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Styles P ft. Brady Watt – Death Before Dishonor Video: Joe Budden – The Pull Up Episode 5 W/ Styles P New Music: Sheek Louch ft. Styles P – Act Now