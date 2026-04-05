New Music: Styles P – Simulation

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Styles P keeps drops off a new single titled “Simulation”. “Simulation” reads like the kind of record Styles P does his best, hard, skeptical, and unmoved by anything extra.
You can stream “Simulation” below.
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