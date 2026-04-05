Music Video: Mary J. Blige – Want Love

April 5, 2026

Mary J. Blige leans back into grown, clear-eyed R&B on “Want Love.” The brand-new single / video was produced by Camper and Blige and the video is directed by Nico Scandiffio. The song moves with warm, understated production and lets Mary do what she has always done best, take longing, fatigue, and self-respect and turn them into something lived-in instead of over-polished. The video fits that approach too, giving the release a clean visual frame without pulling attention away from the voice.

Watch the “Want Love” video below.

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