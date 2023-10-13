Offset delivers his second solo album Set it Off. He had this to say about the project:

“I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life. I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

Set it Off features 21 new records and guest appearances by his wife Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, Don Toliver, Latto, Young Nudy, Chloe, and Mango Foo.

You can stream Set it Off in its entirety below.