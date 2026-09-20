Ferg gives fans his new record “Cycle”. The first single from his upcoming Harlem-inspired workout and skate album, Uptown Baby.
“Cycle” runs on an upbeat, funky pulse with an ’80s tint, while Ferg folds his newfound love of spin classes directly into the record, even inviting listeners to meet him at cycle class. The result feels deliberately physical: bright, repetitive, and built around keeping the body moving rather than settling into the heavier attack of much of his recent material.

Listen to “Cycle” below.

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