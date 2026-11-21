Happy Friday! Rory airs out the crew for not supporting his gym journey, and Baby D calls out Mal. Conway the Machine speaks out on IG live about his gripes with Westside Gunn, Mal questions what women actually argue about, and Baby D and Mal debate on the difference between liking and chasing attention. Britney Renner and Celina Powell go viral after they appeared courtside at the Clippers’ game, Willow Smith’s “1 Thing” cover causes Aries Spears to speak on nepotism, and Rory address DJ Envy after Envy and Offset spoke on their exchange on The Breakfast Club.

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