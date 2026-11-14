The JBP kicks off its latest episode discussing newly released music with albums from Snoh Aalegra, Westside Gunn, Bellygang Kushington, and Offset (28:12), as well as singles from Leon Thomas, Isaia Huron, and Maeta (45:04). Joe discusses venturing down the MO3 rabbit hole following the sentencing of Yella Beezy for his murder (51:00), ‘The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez’ to hit Netflix (1:24:34), and Sade won’t be attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (1:48:00). Also, NFL reporter Dianna Russini has returned (1:57:44), more on Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang and his extramarital affairs (2:09:50), Stephen A. Smith sits down with President Trump in the White House (2:33:10), Mona shares info on Adam22 getting punched at a Wild ‘N Out event (2:54:50), and more.

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