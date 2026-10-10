The latest episode from the JBP begins with a look at the rumors around Dylan Harper’s relationship after a woman claims he’s being cheated on (26:19) before turning to a robbery by seduction story in Miami (48:55). A Chicago-native is in jail for life in China after winning a prize trip (57:53), Mona shares her thoughts on the viral body cam footage moments after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher (1:05:34). In new music, a Snoh Aalegra sighting (1:20:00), a new single from Cardi B (1:26:05), Meg Thee Stallions latest freestyle (1:29:40), plus releases from Gunna (1:40:25), Offset & Don Toliver (1:42:36), Joyce Wrice (1:55:00), and others. Also, the internet is clowning NBA player Jeremy Lamb over a workout photo (2:15:20), French Montana makes headlines after refusing to pay for designer clothes (2:27:00), the latest Druski skit (2:40:48), and much more!

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