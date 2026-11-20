Benny The Butcher and Fuego Base trade verses in the black-and-white video for “Caine Sales”. Off of A Friend Of Ours 2. Benny The Butcher turns a Super Mario punch line about stacking coins into a verse about what happens when the people you came up with stop trusting each other. Fuego Base puts a family detail next to a double-cross of his own: selling cocaine made him richer than his father, and he boasts about robbing both partners on a job they pulled together.

Watch the “Caine Sales” video below.

