Yung Miami invokes Jeezy and enlists DJ Drama on “2008,” released alongside “F You” ahead of her debut solo album, Watch Dis. Yung Miami borrows Jeezy’s Snowman identity to answer the people who counted her out. DJ Drama’s interjections and Gangsta Grillz tags reinforce that mixtape-era connection, while Miami closes by calling herself Caresha, the Snowman. “F You” speaks to everybody who counted her out.

Listen to “2008” & “F You” below. Also check out the official video for “2008”.

***Updated with the official video for “F You”.***

