Happy Friday! Snoh Aalegra previews her new single, “Run Free”, off of her upcoming album “A Legendary Love”, which is her first release in five years. It’s been a crazy week for true crime fans, with Christa Pike’s failed execution in Tennessee continuing to drag on, as well as Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s new husband turning up dead. The guys share their takes on this year’s Soul Train Awards, where fans are able to vote for Best R&B/Soul Song of the Year. Mal revisits his LiAngelo Ball take, Rory grieves the elimination of the Yankees from the MLB playoffs, and Baby D gives us an update on a shooting during a filming of “Baddies”. J.Cole and Don Toliver headline the projected hip hop Grammy award nominees, while Drake declined to submit any of his projects this year. Speaking of Drake, rumors have been circulating that he will headline Coachella, and the crew shares their predictions. Complex releases their Top 100 Hottest Rappers Alive list for October, and Macklemore makes a surprise appearance high up on the list. Finally, we take a look all the way back to 2003’s Billboard Hot 100 Charts, and compare it to the Hot 100 Today.

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