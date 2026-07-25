Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 949) “Appointment Viewing”

July 25, 2026

The JBP opens episode 949 with their thoughts on The Game and YG Verzuz (32:17) before turning to the latest celebrities that have earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (1:21:08). Joe responds to lies surrounding his name (1:44:04), the internet reacts to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s doing the Netflix documentary trend (2:00:57), and Joe shares his thoughts about Stephen Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ (2:22:17). Also, Devin Haney has been ordered to pay $20K a month in child support (2:35:20), Mysonne’s JAY-Z Freestyle (2:44:00), and much more.

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