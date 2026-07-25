Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 523) GRICO

Happy Friday! XXL Freestyles drop, and the gang has a conversation about Trim, and how Nicki Minaj’s influence might hinder her career. Marvel drops the first trailer for DOOMSDAY, and Mal shares his excitement, and Baby D introduces a spirited debate between Will Smith and Denzel Washington. The crew attempts to decide on the coolest rapper, YG gets detained in LA hours before his Versuz with The Game, and the internet speculates on why DJ Khaled is pushing his album back. Billboard releases their Top R&B Artists in 2026 So Far, and the guys react, before getting into new music from Steve Lacy, Victoria Monet, and more!

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