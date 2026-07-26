Music Video: Tash ft. Sway, King T, Defari, Xzibit, will.i.am & Q-Tip – Attention Is A Drug (Remix)

Tash connects Sway, King T, Defari, Xzibit, will.i.am, and Q-Tip for the official “Attention Is a Drug” remix video. Off of his newly release Attention Is a Drug EP Xzibit makes and appearance, while Q-Tip’s contribution reflects a relationship that goes back to Tha Alkaholiks’ earliest years. Tash previously explained that A Tribe Called Quest took the group on its first tour, and Tip joined the remix after hearing its Tribe-sampling foundation. Sterling Hampton and will.i.am directed the official video,

Watch the “Attention Is a Drug” remix video below.

