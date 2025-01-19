Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 440) W/ Xzibit

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, Xzibit!

Starting the year off right, we welcome back Mr. X to the Z! A DC Alumni it’s always a great time when Xzibit sits down with the Champs!

Xzibit shares stories of his come up in the music industry and how working the underground circuit led him to his success.

X to the Z shares stories of potentially bringing back his legendary show “Pimp My Ride”, working on new music w/ the release of his upcoming album “KINGMAKER” that features production by Dr. Dre and signing a new record deal w/ Conor McGregor’s label “Greenback Records”.

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!