Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 448) w/ Will Smith

in ,

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the icon, Will Smith!

Will Smith pulls up for an unfiltered, no-holds-barred conversation. From his iconic Hollywood career to his music roots and personal journey, Will is bringing the realness like never before. Expect classic storytelling, deep reflections, and, of course, plenty of laughs with the Drink Champs crew!

Will he drop exclusive gems? Will we get untold behind-the-scenes moments? One thing’s for sure—this episode is a must-watch!

Grab your drinks, sit back, and tune in for a legendary night with the Fresh Prince himself. It’s history in the making!

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 368) w/ Davido Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 369) w/ Ginuwine Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 370) w/ Ice-T Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 379) w/ Big Daddy Kane Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 392) w/ AZ Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 397) w/ Benzino

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *