Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 320) w/ JAYLEN BROWN

Gillie & Wallo sit down with NBA Superstar and World Champion Jaylen Brown

JB stopped by to drop some real knowledge and let the world know he’s much more than just a basketball player. From his unconventional journey to the NBA to the challenges he faced along the way, Jaylen breaks it all down and gives us an inside look at his life beyond the game.

Jaylen breaks down his unique shoe deal and the launching of his own brand “714”. He’s excited to announce the drop of his first-ever basketball performance shoe, the “Rover”. The “Rover” is now available for pre-order, and you don’t want to miss out on this next-level design.