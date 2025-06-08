Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 456) w/ Onyx

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary group, Onyx!

Sticky Fingaz and Fredro Starr step in the building with us for a no-holds-barred convo that’s straight from Southside Jamaica, Queens to the Drink Champs table. You already know—bottles get popped, stories get told, and legends speak.

From their early days under the wing of Jam Master Jay to blowin’ up the game with “Slam,” Onyx breaks down how they brought that mosh pit energy to hip-hop and never looked back. They talk rap battles, label wars, surviving the industry, and staying authentic in a world full of clout chasers. Fredro and Sticky even tap into their acting careers—how they flipped bars into scripts and stayed true through it all.