DJ and producer extraordinaire Statik Selektah calls on Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$, Stove God Cooks and Rome Streetz for his new single, “The Louvre”. The group of top-tier lyricist spit their gritty bars over Statik Selektah’s boom bap soundbed. “The Louvre” is the first single from Statik’s upcoming album, Expensive Taste.

You can stream “The Louvre” below.

***Updated with the official video.***