Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 329) w/ Tyrese

On this LEGENDARY episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we linked up with the R&B legend and Hollywood star Tyrese. This time he invited us to his CRAZY mansion. From 2 giant Transformers to a grand piano and a studio that honors musical icons, Tyrese gave us the full tour and then some.

We had real conversations while walking through his home about his upbringing, his relationship with his daughter, and how MDWOG helped him push his latest album to #1. If you remember last year’s episode, you know the energy is always different when we link with Tyrese!

