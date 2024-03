Cedric the Entertainer is a legendary actor, comedian, and cultural icon. Rising from St. Louis comedy clubs, he became part of the iconic Kings of Comedy tour alongside Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and Bernie Mac. Cedric’s infectious humor, memorable catchphrases, and Hollywood success have solidified his legacy. Beyond laughter, he advocates for social change and empowers the next generation. Whether on stage or screen, Cedric continues to inspire and entertain. ️✨

