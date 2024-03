Sexyy Redd get caught up in her new video, “I Might” featuring Summer Walker. Directed by Des Gray Film. The drama filled clip features a love triangle full of deceit and a one-on-one confrontation between her man and her side played by Lil Scrappy and Hunxho. Off of Sexyy Red’s 2023 album, Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe).

Watch the “I Might” video below