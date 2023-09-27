Sexyy Red keeps the hood bumpin’ with her latest release, “Shake Ya Dreads”. Directed by Killer Jack. The video finds Sexyy in Florida’s Broward County with a parking lot full of women twerking and people wildin’ out and a monster truck. In support of the HBO Max comedy series Rap Sh!t second season’s premier on November 9th, Sexyy Red released her track “No Panties“, which will be featured on the soundtrack, Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape, which drops November 3rd.

Watch the “Shake Ya Dreads” video below.