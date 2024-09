50 CENT invited Million Dollaz Worth of Game down to Shreveport for Humor and Harmony Festival. Gillie shut down the celebrity basketball game, while Wallo watched from the bench. After the game, the guys linked up 50 to sit down and talk.

We chopped it up in the kitchen of a pop up Sei Less and it was legendary! They talked about 50’s come up, what did to further his career despite being black balled, and how he broke into Hollywood. 50 drops some major gems!